New Delhi: Five jail officials were suspended after recovery of mobile phones in Mandoli jail located in Delhi. The Prisons department in Delhi has suspended two deputy superintendents, one assistant superintendent, one head warder and one warder following the recovery of mobile phones from Mandoli jail, officials said on Friday.

In the last fortnight, 117 mobile phones were recovered by jail staff during the search operations conducted in all jails. Five suspended jail officials at Mandoli are Deputy Superintendents Pradeep Sharma and Dharmender Maurya, Assistant Superintendent Sunny Chandra, Head Warder Lokesh Dhama and Warder Hansraj Meena, according to prison officials.

Director-General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal has directed all jail superintendents to form search teams and detect mobile phones and other prohibited articles in their prisons, sources said. On January 2022, many sharp-edged weapons including mobile phones were recovered after a raid was conducted inside sub-jail 13 in Delhi's Mandoli Jail.

During raids they had recovered 19 mobile phones, handmade sharp weapons, wires and Rs 1,500 in cash were recovered during the search operation conducted at Mandoli jail on the intervening night of January 6 and 7, 2022. Then they had told that they conducted the raid as they come to know that extortion rackets were going on from inside the jail.