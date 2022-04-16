Prayagraj: A couple and three of their daughters were found dead inside their house with the man's body found hanging from a noose in Khagalpur village of Nawabganj police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday night. The police suspect that the man might have hanged himself after killing his wife and daughters, however, the actual cause of the deaths will be known only after investigation.

According to the police, Rahul Tiwari was found hanging while his wife Preeti, three daughters Mahi, Pihu and Pohu were found in a pool of blood. Police said the women and three daughters were killed with a sharp object. After receiving information about the incident, top police personnel reached the spot and took up investigation. While a Dog Squad was pressed into service. As the body of the head of the family was being found hanging from the noose, it is being suspected that he may have hanged himself after killing his wife and children. However, the police said the cause of the deaths will be clear only after the investigation.

