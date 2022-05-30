Gangtok: A family of five people from Maharashtra and their driver were killed in a car accident on Sunday after their car plunged into the ravine in north Sikkim. The accident reportedly happened in Kedung Bhir, 13 km away from the popular tourist destination of Lachung, on Saturday around 8 pm, the police informed.

The deceased family, while on a vacation in Sikkim, were heading to Lachung from Gangtok when the accident happened, the police said. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the ravine, hundreds of feet below, killing all six of them on the spot. The deceased were identified as Suresh Punamia, Tural Punamia, Hiral Punamia, Devanshi Punamia and Jayan Parimar and their driver Somi Biswakarma, the police informed. The bodies were recovered by the police with help of the Army and the locals on Sunday, while an investigation into the mishap is underway. (With Agency inputs)