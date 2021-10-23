Silchar: Five Myanmar nationals have been detained by the police in south Assam's Cachar district for entering India without proper travel documents, an officer said on Saturday.

They were apprehended near Lailapur patrol post on Friday night and taken to Dholai police station for interrogation and further investigation, he said.

All five, aged between 19 and 23 years, claimed that they were on their way to Delhi.

The detainees also said that they were residents of Myanmar's Chin district and entered India via Mizoram border.

Myanmar nationals have been fleeing the country since February following a military coup that left its democratically elected government in exile and sparked protests and subsequent crackdowns.

