Bhubaneswar: Five more persons in Odisha tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 14.

Four males and one female of 22-44 years of age have tested positive for Omicron. While four persons have returned from foreign countries -- Qatar, Congo and the UAE, another infected person has no international travel history. The person had recently visited Raipur and Hyderabad," said the director of health services, Bijay Mohapatra.

The health condition of all infected persons is stable, he said. Contact tracing of all these five Omicron positive persons is being carried out. So far, one Omicron positive person's close contact has tested Covid positive and his sample has been sent for genome sequencing, while contacts of another two cases have found Covid negative, Mohapatra said.

Moreover, reports of persons who came in contact with another two fresh cases are awaited, he informed. So far, 14 Omicron cases have been detected in Odisha. Of them, 13 are foreign returnees. One person has already been tested negative.

Odisha reported 225 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 10,54,606. With this, the State's active caseload rose to 1,652. The state government has also confirmed one more death due to Covid after an audit. So far, 8,458 persons have died due to the virus in the State.

The state government has issued COVID19 guidelines for the month of January 2022. Political gatherings have been restricted to 100 persons and all social and religious gatherings have been prohibited.

Night curfew has been declared in all Urban areas from 10 PM to 5 AM to be effective from 5 AM of 1st January 2022 till 5 AM of 1st February 2022.

