Thane (Maharashtra): Five people including three children drowned to death in a water-filled quarry at Sandap village near Dombivli on Saturday. The deceased including a elderly woman, her daughter-in-law and three grandsons.

The deceased, according to reports, were identified as Mira Gaikwad, her daughter-in-law Apeksha, and three grandsons Mayuresh, Moksha and Nilesh. The family were washing clothes at the quarry when, according to police, 13-year-old Moksha slipped into the quarry. His brothers and both women jumped into the water to save him but they all drowned.

A fire brigade team recovered all five bodies. They have been sent for post mortem to Shastri Nagar hospital.

