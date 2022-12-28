Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Five members of a family were burnt alive when their house caught fire at Shahpur village in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. They were the family members of a migrant worker. Preliminary investigation indicated that the house caught fire after flames rose from a cooking stove. The tragic incident took place when all the members of the family were asleep inside the house.

Read: Fire breaks out in godown in UP's Hardoi

Mau district magistrate (DM) Arun Kumar, said, "They belong to a migrant worker's family. Among the deceased — one was a woman and four girls in the age group of 14, 12, 10, and 6 years. The kin of the deceased will be provided compensation as per the disaster management rules. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given to next of the kin. Other legal formalities were being completed."