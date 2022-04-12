Srikakulam: Five passengers were knocked down by a train at Bathua in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night. The passengers, who died were travelling in Guwahati-bound superfast express, and alighted from train onto the adjoining railway track when their train stopped due to a technical glitch. The Konark Express coming from the opposite direction ran over these passengers.

According to Srikakulam Superintendent of police, "Someone in Guwahati Express had pulled the chain and the train stopped. While five persons got down and were crossing the track when the Konark Express, which was coming in the opposite direction on the adjacent track, hit these people and they died on spot." The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem, the police said.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed anguish over death of passengers and he directed officials to take stock of the situation. The CMO has been instructed to coordinate with officials to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and injured. Later, the Chief Minister has been briefed about the situation and is personally monitoring the rescue operations. Two of them were identified as belonging to Assam while one was identified as a passenger from Brahmapuram area of ​​Odisha. The injured have been shifted to Srikakulam for treatment. Srikakulam Collector reached the hospital and reviewed the situation.

