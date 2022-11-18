Pune: Five people were killed and three others seriously injured in a road accident on Thursday on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, police said. The incident took place in the limits of Dheku village. Four people died on spot and one died on the way to the hospital. Injured persons were admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for treatment.

The accident occurred at around 12 am on Thursday night, when an Ertiga car went out of control and collapsed with a truck. The vehicle was carrying a total of nine passengers including the driver. The vehicle was entirely crushed after the accident, killing four on the spot. An offense was registered against the driver and further investigation is underway, police said.

"The car was going from Pune to Mumbai when it hit the truck from the rear around 12 am. There were nine occupants in the car. While four persons died on the spot, another one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital," an official of Khopoli police station said.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Rehman Khan (32), Anil Sunil Sanap, Wasim Sajid Kazi, Rahul Kumar Pandey (30), and Ashutosh Navnath Gandekar (23 years). The driver of the car identified as Machindra Ambore (38) survived the accident and is currently under treatment along with two passengers identified as Amirullah Chaudhary and Deepak Khairal.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the driver lost control of the car, which might have caused the accident. Several teams including the IRB Patrolling, Borghat Traffic Police, Khopoli Police, and Delta Force reached the site of the accident for the rescue. Sub Divisional Police Officer of Khalapur Taluka Sanjay Shukla, Police Inspector Shirish Pawar, and Police Sub Inspector Yogesh Bhosle took charge of the probe into the accident.