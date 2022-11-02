Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Five people were killed and six others injured after a private bus rammed into several vehicles in Aligarh late on Tuesday night. The accident took place when a speeding private bus coming from Palwal in Haryana towards Aligarh mowed down several motorcycles, hit a car and a buggy. The bus came to a halt after hitting a divider. The mishap took place in the Kurana village in Tappal block.

According to the police, most of the people who died had come from Dhanaura in Bulandshahr and they were going to attend a religious function in the nearby village. Eyewitnesses alleged that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Rajkumar, a resident of Dhanaura village, informed that four people from Bulandshahr - singer Bhagat, driver Dinesh, sound operator Amar Singh, and dancer Santosh - were sitting in the car that was hit by the bus.

SP Rural Ashutosh Mishra said, "The Punjab bus trampled many vehicles, resulting in the death of 62-year-old Madan Singh, Dinesh, 25, Amar Singh, 28, Santosh, 22, and Jaiprakash, 45, of Kakod in Bulandshahr. The injured have been admitted to hospital and legal action will be taken at the earliest." Four of the deceased belonged to Bulandshahr while the remaining one to Noida.