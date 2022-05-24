Darrang: Five people were killed and several others were injured in a road mishap at Sipajhar in the Darrang district on Tuesday morning. The accident took place after a speeding truck hit seven-morning walkers in the area. While five of them died on the spot, the injured were rushed to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital for better treatment. On receiving information, the Darrang police rushed to the spot, but failed to nab the truck driver and cleaner, who fled the spot immediately. The officials initiated investigation into the mishap.

Also read: One-year-old dies after falling into water bucket in Kerala's Kottayam