New Delhi: At least five people died and another was seriously injured after the vehicle they were on board met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, local reports said. As per reports, the mishap took place in the Nagra Keshwan area of the Chenab valley district in the evening leading to the on-spot death of five travellers. A sixth traveller sustained serious injuries in the accident and was shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for specialized treatment.

The identity of the dead or the injured was not immediately known. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish on the accident and condoled the bereaved families. "Deeply anguished at the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Keshwan, Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," Sinha tweeted.

