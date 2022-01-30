Five killed in car accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Published on: 34 minutes ago
Five killed in car accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Published on: 34 minutes ago
Mumbai: Five persons were killed in a car accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Sunday. According to the police, the accident happened early in the morning. All the passengers in the car are known to be hailing from Haryana. The police further stated that five of them died on the spot. The identity of the deceased and cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.
Loading...