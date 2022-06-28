Jalore (Rajasthan): Five people were killed in a major road accident in the Ahore sub-division of the Jalore district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. SP Harshvardhan Agarwal and District Collector Nishant Jain rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the accident. According to police, the car was proceeding towards Ahore from Takhatgarh on the National Highway-325 when the accident took place.

The car, which was going at a high speed lost control when its tyre burst near Sedariya Pyau of Ahore. Due to its high speed, the car lost control and crashed into a truck loaded with granite blocks, which was parked on the highway. All of the five passengers in the car died on the spot. The police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the bodies to the mortuary of the government hospital in the district. However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.