Bengaluru: City Crime Branch (CCB) police have detained five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who arrived in Bengaluru yesterday.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "five Bangladeshi immigrants who came to Bengaluru to illegaly stay in the city have been taken into custody by the CCB police. Illegal immigration is a threat to the security of the country. The state govt takes it as serious issue and is alert. We have directed the all police stations to list out illegal immigrants and take them to detention center,"

"How did they come? Who brought them here? It is being investigated. The illegal immigrants have Aadhaar card and ration card. They are enjoying facilities offered to poor people. There is a huge network which is providing fake documents to illegal immigrants. That network is in Assam, not in Karnataka. We will repress such forces," he said.

Responding to this, CCB Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said that, "we have detained 5 Bangladesh people including two women. They had arrived at the White Field Railway Station yesterday by train illegally from Bangladesh. They don't have visas. Based on the proper information, police detained them in railway station. We are investigating the matter and working to burst such cases."