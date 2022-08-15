Bidar(Karnataka): Five people from Hyderabad were killed when an Ertiga car crashed into a container near Bhanguru in Karnataka's Bidar district on Monday. Four people died on the spot and one died in the hospital, police officials said. According to sources, five others were seriously injured in the accident. The injured have been shifted to Bidar District Hospital for further treatment.

Sources said the accident occurred near Bhangur on the national highway. Those dead were going to Ganagapur Dattatreya temple in Kalaburagi from Hyderabad. It has been learned that the deceased are residents of Begumpet, Hyderabad. A case has been registered in the Mannalli police station regarding the incident.