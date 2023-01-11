Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A least five members of CPI(Maoist), a proscribed outfit, were arrested in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. These ultras were arrested from Dharamaram forest during the joint raid conducted by police and Central Reserve Police Force. The insurgents were wanted in several cases of looting, kidnapping, murder, and triggering blasts. The team of CRPF 151, and CRPF 196 took part in the operation.

The arrests were made in the Pamer area of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh. Apart from police forces, soldiers from 156 and 196 CRPF battalions were involved in a search operation to nab the ultras. When insurgents saw the security forces approaching them, they began fleeing from the spot after opening fire. A CRPF soldier was also martyred during the search operation.

The arrested rebels have been identified as Telam Nagesh, Gundi Lingaiah, Gundi Rama Rao, Shamu Karam and Karam Cama. They were produced before the court and then sent to jail.