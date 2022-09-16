Bhubaneswar: At least five workers of a private steel and power plant were killed and 17 others sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Odisha's Jharsuguda town Friday, police said. The incident took place on the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Biju Expressway. The collision was between a truck and a bus carrying plant workers.

The workers were returning in the bus to Jharsuguda town from the plant site, police said. While three workers died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Eight injured workers have been shifted to VIMSAR in Burla. The other injured workers are being treated at the District Headquarters Hospital.

In a similar incident, a 25-year-old youth died and a schoolgirl sustained grievous injuries when a speeding iron ore-laden truck overturned near Ranasala ghat over-bridge within Joda police limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha Friday. The injured girl, a student of St. Mary School at Barbil, is now undergoing treatment at Tata Steel Hospital here, police said.