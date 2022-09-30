Panna (MP): Five people who had taken Panna's diamond mines on lease hit a jackpot after each of them found a diamond in a single day in five different mines. All of these 5 diamonds, which have been tested for good quality, were deposited at the diamond office on Friday.

An official at the diamond office here said that the collective weight of the above five diamonds is about 18.82 carats and their market value is estimated to be around Rs 50 lakh. These diamonds will be put in the mass auction to be held on October 18.

As informed by diamond connoisseur Anupam Singh, the first diamond was found in Kallu Sonkar's mine. The weight of this diamond was 6.81 carats, the highest among all five. The second diamond was found by Rajabai Raikwar, which weighed 1.77 carats. The third one was mined by Rajesh Jain, with a weight of 2.28 carat. Prakash Mazumdar found the fourth diamond, weighing 3.64 carats. The fifth and the second largest diamond was mined by Rahul Agarwal, weighing 4.32 carats. Over the last week, about eight diamonds have been discovered in these mines by different people.

A total of 125 diamonds mined from the mines of the Panna district will be auctioned on October 18 in the Collectorate building. These diamonds will undergo a purity test before the auction. The total weight of all these diamonds is 212.25 carats, while the total estimated amount is estimated to be more than Rs 2 crore. The largest of all, the King Diamond weighing 11.88 carats, will also be displayed at this auction.