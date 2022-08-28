Azamgarh: Five persons including a one-and-a-half-year-old child died in a road accident at Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh late on Saturday night. Police said that the condition of the three injured is critical.

Police sources said that the accident took place near the Bhagwanpur canal of the Bardah police station area when the vehicle heading towards Jaunpur from Azamgarh collided with a divider and overturned before hitting a motorcycle. They also said that the five dead also included a motorcyclist.

Also read: One dies after tractor-trolley falls in Garra river in UP's Hardoi

Police said that the injured have been referred to the district hospital after being provided first aid at the local hospital. Earlier a doctor of the district hospital said that two people have been referred from Thekma Primary Health Center and admitted to the district hospital. He also said that out of the two one later died and the condition of another was serious.