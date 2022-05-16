Dima Hasao (Assam): The water from overflowing Brahmaputra and its tributaries due to incessant torrential rains in Assam and neighboring states have created the first monsoon flood in the state. With the flood menace still intact on Monday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority has confirmed five people to be dead due to floods and landslides. The authorities also furnished data on breaking of river embarkment in 5 places in the state.

The incessant rains have been disrupting traffic by trains and highways due to severe landslides at various places in the hilly district of Dima Hasao, putting the area in dire scarcity. The landslides have also snapped the rail link between South Assam districts and other parts of the state. Reports till Monday evening also indicated that there have been fresh landslides along the National Highway no.27, which is likely to affect road connectivity to Barak Valley districts.

Consequent of the landslides, the new Haflong railway station was buried under ground, stranding hundreds of rail passengers between Daotuhaja and Phaiding stations in the district. Several bogies of the Guwahati-Silchar express train stranded at New Haflong station jumped tracks due to the landslide. The Indian Air Force chopper was engaged on Sunday to evacuate over 200 train passengers who got stranded between Daotuhaja and Phaiding stations.

Meanwhile, the water levels from Simen, Gai, Sovansiri, Jiyadhal, Red river etc. crossed the danger mark. In view of the rise in water level due to rains, the opening of the 'Gate' of NEEPCO's Ranganadi project and Umrangso hydro project's Kapili and Khandong dams has submerged many areas in the lower part of both the projects. Similarly, water released from the dam of Karbi Langpi hydroelectric project with four 'gates' has submerged many villages in areas like Hojai, Kampur etc.

The rising waters of Kushiara in Karimganj and Gamara river in Cachar have created havoc. On the other hand, Jal Ayog has expressed that the water levels of rivers like Nowa Dihing, Lohit, Chiang, Budhidihing, Dikhou, Dhanshiri, Kapili, Puthimari, Pagaldia, Manah, Banki, Gaurang etc. are also witnessing a steady increase.

Eight districts of the state including Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Barpeta, Nalbari and Kamrup metro districts are the most significantly affected ones. 230 villages in the state have been affected by floods putting around 56,769 people's lives and livelihoods at risk. Moreover, 10321.44 hectares of agricultural land has been damaged in floods. According to data from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, moderate rain is likely to occur almost everywhere in Assam in the next 24 hours.

