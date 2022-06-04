Hyderabad: The rape of a minor girl in Hyderabad took a political colour as the opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, levelled allegations against the TRS for shielding some of the accused as they happened to be kin of its ally. Similarly, the opposition leaders also alleged the involvement of the grandson of one of the ministers of the TRS government.

Addressing a press conference on Friday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said a case on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered after the girl's father lodged a complaint with the police.

Read: Rajasthan: Minor gangraped for three days

Meanwhile, the girl was sent to the 'Bharosa' Support Centre for Women and Children by the city police as she is a minor. Women personnel of the centre comforted the girl and they recorded her statement, Davis said. Based on the girl's statement, the case was altered by invoking IPC section 376D (gang-rape) and other relevant sections of the POCSO Act, he said, adding that she could not identify the accused as they were not known to her.

Investigation teams have collected and analysed the CCTV footage and other evidence and identified five persons, he informed.

An 18-year-old accused was arrested on Friday, he said. Prima facie, the police have evidence against three juveniles and another 18-year-old person, Davis said. Police teams are on the job of apprehending the other accused and they will be arrested within 48 hours, he assured. A juvenile allegedly involved in the case could not be taken into custody as it was nighttime. He will be picked up during the daytime on Saturday, he informed.

Read: Four arrested, two absconding in alleged honour killing in Hyderabad

One of the juveniles is the son of a renowned person, he pointed out. Replying to a question, he said the son of an MLA was not part of the crime as per available evidence. The probe would continue and further action would be taken accordingly, he said. The issue assumed political colour, with the opposition BJP alleging the involvement of ruling TRS and AIMIM leaders in the issue and taking exception to an alleged delay in arresting the accused. Raising slogans against the police and others, BJP activists staged a dharna at the Jubilee Hills police station in the city, demanding immediate action.

Shock over the news of the rape of the minor, Minister for IT and Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao asked Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and the police to take immediate and stern action against those who were involved in the case. Outraged & shocked with the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad. Request HM @mahmoodalitrs Garu @TelanganaDGP Garu and @CPHydCity to take immediate & stern action. Please don't spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations," Rama Rao tweeted.

Responding to his tweet, Home Minister Ali said strict action would be taken against the offenders irrespective of their background. "Sure @KTRTRS sir. It is a ghastly incident. Strong action will be taken against all the offenders, irrespective of their background. @TelanganaDGP & @CPHydCity have already been directed to make out efforts & arrest all the accused at the earliest & take strong action as per law," he tweeted.

It may be recalled that a minor girl, who visited a pub in the posh Jubilee Hills locality in Hyderabad five days ago for a daytime party, was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including three juveniles, police said on Friday. The father of the 17-year-old girl lodged a police complaint with police on May 31 stating that she might have been molested, but she could not disclose what happened as she was in a state of shock, they said. (With Agency inputs)