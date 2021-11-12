Dharmapuri: Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru and Sivadi of Bengaluru Division due to the falling of boulders on the train on Friday. The South Western Railway (SWR) reported that all 2,348 passengers on board are safe with no casualties or injuries. The Kannur-Bengaluru Express had left Bengaluru at 6.05 pm on Thursday.

A team of officials, including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Bengaluru, Shyam Singh, along with a doctor, rushed to the spot immediately with Accident Relief Train (ART) and medical equipment van. A team led by DRM Salem has also proceeded to the spot, along with the ART from Erode.

The unaffected rear portion of six coaches, along with passengers, was cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem. This will be halted at Toppuru. Fifteen buses are being arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers and five more buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident site by the railway crew while water and refreshments have been arranged at the spot, officials added.

The railways has opened the Help Desk at Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554 and Dharmapuri 04342-232111.

Senior Officers are monitoring the situation closely, the release added.