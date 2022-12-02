Warangal: The inadequate infrastructural facilities at a Government high school here were exposed after it came to light that it shares the teaching premises with an Anganwadi centre and primary school. The Government schools and the Anganwadi centre are located on the same campus in Sangem Mandal centre. A total of five classes are made to sit in a single room demarcated by curtains.

Earlier, the primary school had two rooms, out of which one was demolished for a water tank less than two years ago and since then, the authorities have been accommodating the students in a single room. A curtain draws the line between the primary school with five different classes and the Anganwadi centre. The lunch equipment and records are also kept in the same room.

Last year, there were 78 students in the school but now the strength has reduced to 37 due to the lack of facilities. The pictures bear proof of the poor infrastructure of government schools and the lack of basic amenities, bringing to light the government's inefficiency.

Also read: Agra: Govt school principal held for siphoning off Rs 11 crore of midday meal scheme