Surendranagar (Gujarat): Five children including four girls drowned in a pond in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased, all children of migrant farm labourers, were aged four to ten. The incident took place at Methan village in Dhrangadhra tehsil, said police inspector T B Hirani.

The children apparently entered the pond, situated on the outskirts of the village, for bathing, she said. "Since the pond is outside the village and their parents were busy in the fields, no one saw them drowning. When the parents started searching for them, a girl's body was seen floating," Hirani said. A case of accidental deaths has been registered and the bodies have been sent for autopsy, the official added.