Srinagar (J&K): At least five people have tested positive for Omicron in Kashmir in the last two days, officials said on Tuesday.

"First case of Omicron was detected in Kashmir on Monday while four more were detected today," a senior health official said.

The official further said that three of the five detected cases include non-local travellers whose samples were taken in Anantnag and have already recovered.

"A person from Shopian and a pregnant lady from Uri who was detected positive for Omicron are stable and have recovered as well," the official said, adding, "Robust teams are working to trace contact of the two persons who have been tested positive for Omicron."

Last month, three cases of Omicron were detected in Jammu.

