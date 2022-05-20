Buxar: In a gory incident, two minor girls were raped and sexually assaulted by their father and friend to beget a son in the family. Unable to bear the harassment, the minor girls wrote letters to the Governor of Bihar, Chief Minister, and other top officials in the state about their plight and sought action against their parents. Based on the complaint of minor girls, police arrested five accused including the father, mother, aunt, and Tantrik along with another person on Friday. In this whole misdemeanor, the father was supported by their mother and aunt, the girls alleged.

These two minor girls who are also siblings hail from a village in the Rajpur block of the district. The girls allege that their father, who is a quack used to give them sleeping pills under the pretext of vitamin pills and allowed his friend and Tantrik to rape them in their father's clinic. Later, he also started raping them in their house. "When we opposed his sexual abuse, we were thrashed by him," the girls alleged.

Fed up with harassment and sexual abuse, the girls ran away from home and started living in rented accommodation at Buxar with whatever money left with them, said one of the girls in the complaint.

Confirming the gory incident, Buxar SP Neeraj Kumar Singh said that "All the accused have been arrested. After getting the medical tests done for both the minor girls, the statement under 164 will be recorded in court. Further action is being taken to ensure speedy justice for both the girls."

