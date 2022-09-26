Jammu: Five people were arrested during vehicle checking here on Monday after a countrymade pistol and three sharp-edged weapons were found in their car, police said.

Amandeep Singh, Sagar Singh, Arun Singh, Ajay Singh and Ajay Partap Singh were in the car when it was stopped for checking at the Satwari chowk, a police spokesperson said.

He said a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a countrymade pistol, two 7.62 mm live cartridges and three 'tokkas'.All five were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the official said. (PTI)