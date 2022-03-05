Guwahati: Assam Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five men for their alleged links with a Bangladesh based group having affiliation to terror outfi Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).

A police spokesman said that the accused were arrested based on intelligence report shared by the Special Branch of Assam Police. They were nabbed from Howly, Barpeta and Kalgachia Police stations areas, police said. "During preliminary inquiry, it is found that Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid @Mohammad Suman who is a citizen of Bangladesh having illegally entered India and was working as a teacher of Dhakaliapara Masjid," the police spokesman said.

"Saiful Islam had successfully indoctrinated and motivated four others to join the module of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) with a view to develop Barpeta district as a base for Jehadi work and unlawful activities of Al-Qaeda and its related organization," he added. Police said that “incriminating documents” and electronic devices were recovered from their possession.

