New Delhi: The Delhi government's excise department has busted a gang involved in adulteration of liquor and recovered several bottles of foreign liquor, officials said on Saturday. Five persons were arrested and three separate FIRs registered in connection with the adulteration of high-end foreign liquor, they added.

The gang included some bartenders who mixed premium foreign liquor with cheap India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) for sale to customers. Nearly 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor and 20 empty bottles were recovered during the raids, the officials said. The excise department has enhanced enforcement in the national capital in view of the festival season.

A team from the excise department's intelligence branch on Friday conducted raids at several places, it said in a statement. Acting on a tip-off, the teams, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Excise Intelligence Bureau) Rajesh Meena, raided a shoe shop at Karol Bagh and two houses at Rani Bagh and Maidan Garhi, it said.

One Vikram Kumar was arrested from Karol Bagh and 69 bottles of high-end liquor were seized from him. His interrogation led to the arrests of Mohit and Jaipal from Maidan Garhi. Kumar had purchased the liquor from the duo. The team also recovered 23 bottles of premium foreign liquor, eight IMFL bottles and 20 bottles of a high-end liquor brand from them.

Kumar also revealed that he had stocked liquor at his friend's house in Ranibagh, leading to the recovery of another 19 bottles of foreign liquor, it said. (PTI)