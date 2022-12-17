Dhenkanal (Odisha): A first-year student of Government ITI college located in the suburb of Dhenkanal city died after collapsing during the morning prayer in the institute. He was immediately rushed to Dhenkanal district hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The incident is of Borapada ITI college under the jurisdiction of Dhenkanal Sadar police station.

The deceased was identified as Abhijit Das (17), a resident of Jiral Saradeipur under Kamakhyanagar police station limits. According to Dhaneshwar Behera, assistant training lecturer, "The student lived in the hostel. He came at prayer time, which starts between 9:00 am to 9:25 am. After standing for 5-10 minutes, he fell to the ground. We immediately rushed him to the district hospital in our car, but the doctor pronounced him dead."

The college authority informed his family about the incident after which his body was sent for postmortem. The cause of death is not known yet. The real cause of death can be ascertained only after the postmortem report is out.

