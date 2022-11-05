Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): First voter of independent India Master Shyam Saran Negi passes away. Master SS Negi had celebrated his 105 birthday on July 1. Kinnau Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq and SP Ashok Ratna had gone to his house with birthday cake.

Negi was among the first voters of Independent India and casted his vote in each general election since 1952. The first general elections in independent India were held in 1952, however, due to snowfall in tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh, voting in the state was held five months earlier in October 1951. A schoolmaster by profession, Negi cast his vote for the first time on October 25, 1951.

Negi had ensured that his vote was counted in every Lok Sabha election, assembly election, and Panchayat elections held since 1952. He was officially declared the first voter of Independent India after an initiative taken by the Election Commission of India in the year 2007. Three years later in June 2010, the then Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla congratulated Negi on being the first voter in the country at a meeting in Kalpa.