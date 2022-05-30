Bengaluru (Karnataka): For the first time in Karnataka, professional courses will be taught to inmates of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, as the State Government mulls shifting the Government-run ITI college in Mangalore to the jail premises after it was closed down due to lack of students.

Also read: Karnataka farmer's novel protest to draw attention of electricity dept officials yields result

The development comes after the State Government decided to set up an accredited ITI college that will provide skill-based education to prisoners. According to official sources initially, a six-month short-term course and two-year vocational courses will be started.

They further revealed that candidates who have studied up to 8th standard will be eligible for admission to these courses. State administration sources said that the Prison Department has approved the proposal adding that they are expecting a positive response from the prisoners.