Patna: A test-tube baby was born at an IVF centre operated at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna. A test-tube baby is born for the first time in a government hospital in Bihar. The Superintendent of IGIMS Institute, Manish Mandal said, "the child is completely healthy and it is a matter of great happiness that the first child has been born safely in the IVF Center of IGIMS."

Earlier, Mithilesh Kumar and Anita Kumari from Saharsa had approached IGIMS for a test-tube baby as they were childless for 14 years. A team of doctors at IGIMS Institute was working on the project for the last three years and eventually, the team was approached by Mithilesh Kumar and Anita Kumari.

IVF is a fertility treatment in which female eggs are mixed with sperm in an unnatural way in a medical lab under controlled conditions. The procedure is helpful for infertile couples and those who have any genetic problems.

