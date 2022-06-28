Lucknow: Doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Delhi have successfully fixed a young patient's ear deformity by using a part of her rib bone.

According to Dr. Rajiv Aggarwal, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery, a 12-year-old girl with a deformity in both her ears was brought to the institute two months ago. The doctors managed to successfully conduct plastic surgery to fix the deformity. Interestingly, the doctors used part of the child's rib bone in the surgery.

At the same time, the ribs were then fixed using Matrix Rib, the latest medical technique, by which more than one rib of a human can be attached to a titanium plate after being removed. "The rib remains as strong as before. Apart from this, the use of this technique is very beneficial even if the ribs are fractured. This technology has been used for the first time in SGPGI," Dr Sanjay Kumar said. Dr Divya Srivastava and Dr Bhupesh Gogia were among the team that conducted the successful surgery.