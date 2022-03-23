Kota: Work to construct the Devnarayan Pashupalak Housing Scheme, which will see stray cattle from across the city of Kota in Rajasthan gathered in a single area in order to make the city cattle-free, is well on its way towards completion. Out of a total of 1227 proposed enclosures, 738 have been built so far. The next phase of the project will see 400 more enclosures coming up in the designated area.

A total of Rs 500 crore has been allotted by the Urban Development and Housing Department of Rajasthan. UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal has already given strict instructions to cattle rearers from across the city to also shift to the area. "This is a one-of-a-kind scheme in the country. Where such arrangements have been made for livestock farmers. Central to everything are the farmers themselves, which is why they will not face any inconvenience here. From electricity, roadways, water to collect the cattle-dung, all facilities have been provided here."

"A gas plant, which has a maximum capacity of 150 tonnes of cow dung, has been readied. Apart from this, roads, schools, veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, police posts, administrative buildings, and an artificial pond have also been established. The last one caters to animals, who are used to sitting in water throghout the day", Dhariwal said.

The minister additionally said that the site has been situated in Dharmapura, 15 km away from Kota city, keeping in mind traffic woes, which were earlier a regular occurrence due to stray cattle inside the city. The move came after a survey by the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Development Trust found that more than 1000 cattle sheds were operating inside the city. Currently, about 20,000 animals are staying with different farmers across the city.