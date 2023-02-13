New Delhi : President of All India Imam Association, Maulana Sajid Rashidi on February 13 said that the first person on earth was a Muslim. “Hazrat Adam was the first person on the earth. He was the messenger of God and was a Muslim. A lot has been written about him in Quran.”

Speaking about Arshad Madani’s statement, Rashidi said, “He meant to say that Hazrat Adam used to preach Allah, he was the first person and everyone came after him, be it Lord Ram or other Gods, Goddesses are his children.”

On February 12, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani took a jibe at Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and created a furore by saying that 'Allah and Om are one'. Madani was addressing the 34th General Session of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

Madani had sparked controversy by saying when he "asked the Dharma Gurus that when there was no one, neither Shri Ram nor Brahma nor Shiva, then whom did Manu worship?" He added, "Some told me that they used to worship 'Om'. I said that it is the 'Om' only, that we refer to as Allah, those speaking Farsi refer as 'Khuda' and those speaking English refer as 'God'." (ANI)