New Delhi: The first meeting of G20 Employment Working Group is scheduled to be held from February 2 to 4 in Jodhpur, where guest nations including Spain, the Netherlands and Singapore will take part. Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Monday briefed the media about the meeting.

He said that India is hosting the prestigious G20 summit this year, which is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. The importance of this event lies in the fact that the G20 countries represent close to 85 per cent of the world GDP (gross domestic work), 3/4th of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, he added. Giving details about the event, Yadav said the Employment Working Group has the mandate to address labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced, and job-rich growth for all.

The three thematic areas on which the deliberations will take place include addressing global skill gaps; gig and platform economy and social protection and sustainable financing of social security. The expected outcomes of the deliberations would include an international skill gap mapping portal for assessment of skill demand, a framework for skills and qualifications harmonisation with common taxonomies.

India is hosting 73-plus delegates from 19 countries, European Union and 9 guest countries and 9 regional and international organisations. Along with the key deliberations, a panel discussion has been organised on the sidelines to discuss on global skills and qualifications harmonisation, frameworks for common skill taxonomies on the first day.

International organisations like ILO, OECD and ISA, Indian institutions like NITI Aayog and MSDE (ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship), and EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) will also be sharing their views on the topics. Member countries from G20 are also invited to share their interventions on the key areas. (PTI)