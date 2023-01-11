Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Drone delivery of medicines and vaccines has been fast catching up in various parts of the country. On Tuesday, around 400 doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) Penta vaccines were flown to Uttarakhand from Dehradun in just forty minutes. Otherwise, it takes more than five to six hours to cover the the 140 kilometre long distance between Dehradun and Uttarkashi by road.

Uttarakhand health secretary, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, who also happens to be helming the medical education department, said, "The vaccine dosages were sent in just forty minutes to Uttarkashi. Whereas by road it takes more than five to six hours to cover a distance of 140 kilometres. The distance between Dehradun and Uttarkashi is around 140 kilometres. Around 400 doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) penta vaccines were flown to Chief Medical Officer's office in Uttarkashi."

Roads in Uttarakhand are the lifeline for sending medicines and other essential items. But it takes several hours to cover distance by the surface mode of transportation. "But efforts are on to send medicines quickly to those places located in higher reaches of Uttarakhand. This was possible using the drone technology. Uttarakhand information and technology department was instrumental in making the project successful."