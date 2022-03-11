Vijayawada: Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi has written a letter to the multiplex owners under the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Thursday. The letter stated that 100 tickets should be sent to Mayor's chambers for each show on the first day of the film’s release.

It is noteworthy that in the letter it was mentioned that the party corporators and leaders were asking for movie tickets. She further stated in the letter that if they send the movie tickets to the chambers and they will pay for it. Letters were sent to all the multiplex theatre owners in the city. The theatre owners were shocked on seeing the letter sent by the Mayor.

