Mumbai: The death of a 68-year-old man from Mumbai has marked the first death caused because of the deadly COVID-19 virus in 2023. According to the received information, the deceased was suffering from kidney disease, blood pressure, and other disorders.

Meanwhile, 33 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state of Maharashtra on Wednesday, whereas 29 people have overcome the virus infection. The state's Covid-19 death rate is currently at 1.82 percent. The total number of patients in Maharashtra is 81,36,978, while the death toll has reached 1,48,420, as per the bulletin of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Health Department of the State Government.

In December, the Union Health Ministry had alarmed the nation about a sudden spike in the number of patients that contracted the virus. Against this backdrop, the center had also issued orders to the state governments to run mock drills at government hospitals to check the availability of beds and adequate medical facilities.

The Ministry had also issued orders to conduct strict screening of the passengers arriving at Indian airports from foreign countries. 4,28,944 international passengers arrived at Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur airports after the Health Department started screening passengers arriving from abroad on December 24 accordingly.

As informed by the airport authorities, 9,803 of these passengers were screened, out of which 23 patients were found RT-PCR-positive. These 23 positive swab samples were sent for genome sequencing. 11 of the 23 positive patients are from Maharashtra and five are from Mumbai. While the Covid scare in the country has mellowed down a bit in the past month, the authorities are aggressively conducting corona tests as a precautionary measure.