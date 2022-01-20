New Delhi: In a first, Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Thursday convicted the accused Dinesh Yadav in connection with February 2020 riots and awarded a five-year jail term to him for burning down the house of a 73-year-old woman. This is the first jail term awarded to anyone in the Delhi riots case, said a police official. Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat passed the orders on the jail term to the accused.

Last month the court had held Yadav guilty under sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 457 (house trespass), 392 (robbery), 436 (arson) of IPC read with section 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of a common offence) of IPC.

He was convicted for being a member of an unlawful assembly and rioting and taking part in robbing. He was also convicted for burning down the house of an elderly woman Manori. A senior police official said that Yadav was arrested on June 8, 2020 and the police had enough evidence against him to prove the case of the prosecution.

On August 3 last year, the court framed charges against Yadav. During the trial, Yadav had pleaded not guilty and claimed innocence. Delhi riots took place in February 2020 in which 53 people were killed and over 700 suffered injuries.

(With Agency inputs)

Also read: Delhi riots: A year on, Jamiat helps families rebuild homes