Kolkata: The first president of the Indian National Congress, Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee, is known for his role in India's freedom struggle but his North Kolkata house, from where he ran his political struggles, is now lying in a dilapidated condition and facing the danger of collapse.

A 225-year-old historic structure, Bonnerjee's house calls for immediate renovation and preservation to showcase it for future generations. Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee was born on 29 December 1844 in Kidderpore, Calcutta (now Kolkata). Later, his family moved to this house near Girish Park in the northern part of the city. He also spent most of his childhood in this house.

Due to continued neglect, the house of the first INC president now resembles the picture of a ‘haunted’ house, crying for immediate attention. During rains, the situation turns alarming as muddy water from the street flows and accumulates in the inner square of the house. As a result, some low-lying parts of the house have not only got damaged but also turned into a breeding ground for mosquitos.

Although the house belonged to his uncle, it was later inherited by WC Bonnerjee. After completing studies in London, WC Bonnerjee arrived home and spent several years in this house in Kolkata. From political struggles to legal battles, he conducted all his multifarious activities from this house. Later, he returned to London again and died there on July 6, 1906, leaving behind lots of memories and history.

History is under the threat of fading away with time. WC Bonnerjee is remembered even today on his birth and death anniversaries. His role in Congress and the freedom movement cannot be undermined. However, on special days, the party workers make it a point to garland the nameplate at the entrance of the house.

Bharti Mukhopadhyay, the granddaughter of WC Bonnerjee, lives in this dilapidated house. She claimed that even Congress, the state government, or the local councilor-legislators do not enquire about them except during the polls.

According to Bharti Mukhopadhyay, the part of the house where she lives is repaired in installments over years. At one point, a part of the house was occupied illegally, although that part has been freed now. But, the overall condition of the house is very bad. It may collapse at any time. The Kolkata Municipality also seems to be indifferent.

However, no measures have been taken to prevent water logging inside the house. “We want the house to be repaired. But it is not possible for us to do it alone. So, it is better if the Congress or the government takes some initiatives,” she told ETV Bharat.

In this regard, Pradeep Bhattacharya, former president of the state Congress, said, “We want the house to be declared a heritage property by the Government of India or the state government. Repairs should also be done immediately.”