Meerut: First case of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, has been found in Meerut district. The woman Covid positive patient had the travel history to East African country Malawi. She has been kept in a home isolation and treatment has been undergoing, said Dr Ashok Taliyan, divisional surveillance officer.

The patient had earlier been found Covid positive and her sample was sent to a lab for 'genome sequencing' test, where Omicron was confirmed.

The woman patient after returning from East African country Malawi, went to Noida and then visited Meerut.

Health officials have been on toes after the detection of first Omicron case in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

If the Omicron cases kept on increasing then we will have to make separate arrangements for such patients, said Dr Taliyan.