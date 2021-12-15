Kolkata: West Bengal has reported its first case of an Omicron victim after a seven-year-old child in Murshidabad district was tested positive on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department stated that the affected child was in Abu Dhabi in the middle east and returned first to Kolkata and then to Murshidabad via Hyderabad. According to the statement the affected kid had been kept in isolation. However, the parents of the kid had been tested negative. The state health department officials are in constant touch with the district health officials in this matter.

The experts believe that following covid safety protocols are very important in the given situation of the new covid-19 variant Omicron and prevent crowding, also wearing masks are a must.

On this issue, ETV Bharat spoke to a section of renowned doctors in the city. According to the reputed paediatrician, Dr Joydeb Roy, the normal precautions like regular hand sanitization, wearing of face masks, and maintenance of social distancing, which are adopted in the case of COVID-19 should also be adopted in the case of Omicron. “Since the spread speed of Omicron is faster than the other COVID-19 variants, prompt isolation of the affected people is absolutely necessary. Although the mortality rate for the Omicron variant is not that alarming, it has the capability of spreading faster than the other variants,” Dr Roy said.

Another renowned city-based physician, Dr Arindam Biswas also stressed the immediate isolation for the victims. “At the same time, those attending the affected people should take adequate precautions to prevent getting infected. At the same time, the airport authorities should be strict in conducting all the passengers on arrival at the airports. This is a must since Omicron-affected people are often asymptomatic,” he said.