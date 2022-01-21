Shivamogga (Karnataka): A 57-year-old woman from the Koodige village in Shivamogga district has been diagnosed with Kyasanur Forest Disease(KFD). It is commonly known as monkey fever.

The woman suffering from fever was advised by doctors to get a KFD test. The woman has been admitted to Tirthahalli JC Hospital.

Earlier, two years ago 26 people died due to monkey fever in Aralagodu village of Sagar Taluk. After this incident Department of Health was constantly offering KFD vaccines. Thus, KFD was not detected for the past two years.

Meanwhile, KFD is a tick-borne viral hemorrhagic fever endemic to South Asia. The virus spreads through parasitic ticks which latch on to monkeys and is transmitted to humans through tick bites.

The KFD infection, which starts with high fever and body ache, results in hemorrhage, similar to that in dengue. It has a mortality rate of 5 percent to 10 percent.

