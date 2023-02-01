New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Union Budget 2023 stating that it will build a "strong foundation" for building a developed India. Elaborating further the Prime Minister said that the budget would fulfill the dreams of the "aspirational society" including the poor, middle-class, and farmers.

"The first budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfill dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, and farmers" the Prime Minister said. His comments come hours after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament.

The Prime Minister also said that the Union Budget is aimed at a sustainable future that encourages green energy, green growth, green infrastructure, and green jobs. "This budget is for a sustainable future further encouraging. We have focused on technology and the new economy in the budget," said Modi.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the Union Budget stating that it is expected to bring about positive changes in the country leading towards achieving the goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy.

"The Union Budget 2023-24 is expected to bring about positive changes in the country that will lead us towards achieving our goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy and ‘Top Three’ economies within few years," tweeted Singh.

"The increase in Income Tax exemption limit to Rs 7 lakhs and several other tax related reforms will provide a huge relief to middle class including salaried individuals and retired people. I congratulate the FM and thank Pradhanmantri ji for taking this people friendly decision," he stated in another tweet.

"The Budget demonstrates the government’s commitment towards supporting growth and welfare oriented policies that will benefit all sections of society including small businesses owners, farmers, and professionals alike," added Singh.