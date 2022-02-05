Hyderabad (Telangana): BJP veteran, former MP and former MLA Chandupatla Janga Reddy (87) has passed away. Janga Reddy, who had been ill for some time, passed away in Hyderabad today morning. Several leaders mourned the sudden demise of the veteran BJP leader. He was born on 18 November 1935 in the Warangal district. He married C Sudeshna in 1953 and have a son and two daughters. He was residing at Hanmakonda.

Janga Reddy was one of only two MPs to win from the BJP in 1984, from the then Hanumakonda parliamentary seat by a majority of 54,000 votes over former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Also, he was the only BJP candidate from the erstwhile state of united Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha.

Jangareddy won the election despite the defeat of all BJP leaders like Vajpayee and Advani. He worked as a Higher Secondary teacher in a government school prior to entering politics.

He was elected to the Joint Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1967-72 (as a Jana Sangh member from Parkal), 1978-83 (as a Janata Party member from Shampeta), 1983-84 (as a BJP member from Shampeta). In 1984, he was elected a Member of Parliament in the 8th Lok Sabha.