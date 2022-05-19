Chamoli: The doors of Hemkund Sahib will open on 22nd May. Meanwhile, the Hemkund Sahib pedestrian route is glittering with the street lights. The Government and the Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Management Trust have limited the number of pilgrims coming to visit the holy site. The Management Trust Vice-President Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra told that around 5000 pilgrims will be able to visit the Sanctum Sanctorum every day.

He has also said that pilgrims will now have to register mandatorily for the visit, either online and offline. Anyone willing to register can either visit Uttarakhand Tourism website-registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in or download the Pilgrim Mobile Application- Tourist Care Uttarakhand. Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra has also said that if any pilgrim has not been able to register online, he or she can get the registration done through offline mode in the Hemkund Gurudwara Rishikesh in a hassle-free manner.

The doors of Hemkund Sahib are scheduled to open on May 22 and meanwhile the pedestrian route to the Hemkund Sahib is dazzling with lights. This is the first time the route has been lighted for the pilgrims, to help them track the route easily during night. The Hemkund Sahib pedestrian route has been lighted up to 2 kms which will lighten up Ghanghariya. Vidyut Nigam and Electricity department has completed this work well in time.

Even before the doors of Hemkund Sahib open on May 22, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu's visit to Badrinath Dham and Hemkund Sahib is scheduled on May 19. Junior Engineer in the Electricity Department D S Pawar said electricity supply upto Hemkund Sahib has been regularised.