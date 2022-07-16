Srinagar: The first batch of 145 Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned on Saturday from the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrims landed at the Srinagar airport at 7:50 am where they were received by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, DIG Central Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and J&K Executive Officer Haj Committee Abdul Salaam Mir.

Meanwhile, Zamzam, the holy water from the well inside the premises of Kaaba given to the pilgrims has already been delivered to Srinagar, which is to be distributed at 5 liters per pilgrim. This year, more than 6,000 people from Jammu and Kashmir performed Hajj including 3,500 males and 2,572 females. Out of the total number of pilgrims, 5,400 belong to Kashmir while the rest belong to Jammu and Ladakh provinces.

It may be recalled that the first flight of the Hajj pilgrims departed from Srinagar International Airport to Madinah on June 5. The last flight of the Hajj pilgrims departed on June 21. Pilgrims departed through 40 flights from June 5 to June 21, while 282 pilgrims departed from Delhi airport.